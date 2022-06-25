ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sherrif’s Office revealed the newest vehicle to their fleet calling it the “freeist” addition.

The 2017 Corvette Z06 is the newest vehicle to join the fleet and no taxpayer money went into the funding of the vehicle. The office’s Facebook page says the Corvette was confiscated from a felony suspect and that the vehicle will be used to continue with community engagement.

To see the full video click here. The sheriff’s office hopes to also increase the recruitment of the future leaders of tomorrow.