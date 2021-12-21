Escambia County Sheriff’s Office participates in Scent Discriminate K9 Training

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office participated in Scent Discriminate K9 Training as part of the Bringing The Lost Home Project.

ECSO was selected as one of the five agency to participate in the project. The project provides Scent Discriminate K9 Training, Missing Person Response training, and a Scent Kit program in order for the community to “enhance agency missing person response capabilities.”

“The Escambia County and Santa Rosa K9 teams worked hard this week on their K9 training skills to find missing persons and we are excited to see the impact that the training will have on public safety and that lives that will be saved,” stated Paul Coley, Scent Evidence K9 CEO.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Bringing The Lost Home Project bill back in 2019. Because of the resources provided with this bill, Florida agencies have had 106 missing person recoveries and suspect locations.