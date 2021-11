ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) is looking for a missing person.

Joseph Jorge Velez, 20, was last seen on Nov. 19 at about 6:15 a.m. on the 7600 block of Sandy Creek Drive. He was wearing a black hoodie with orange seams, black jeans, and black Vans.

If you have any information, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620.