Escambia County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9s after fallen deputies

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two new furry members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were announced Monday.

K-9 Streeter and K-9 Cook were announced as the newest members of the ECSO K-9 team and their names have a special meaning.

“We’re here to announce two new members to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office team,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “Two new K9s. These K-9s are named after our fallen deputies.”

K-9 Streeter is named after Cpl. Eric Streeter, who was killed by gunfire while serving a warrant in 1984. K-9 Cook is named after Deputy Don Cook, who was killed in a crash in 1988.

“To pay honor to them, we thought it’d be a good idea to name our newer K-9s after these deputies,” Simmons said. “We are what we are and who we are now because of the people who have come before us, especially those deputies that have paid that ultimate sacrifice: giving their life in the line of duty.”

The K-9s will help fight crime in Escambia County, from sniffing out drugs to tracking down and catching criminals.

The families of Deputy Cook and Corporal Streeter were at the ECSO Monday to meet the K-9s.

“We love it. It’s an honor because that was his favorite — the German Shepard,” said Carolyn Streeter, wife of Cpl. Streeter. She described her late husband as kind and a jokester.

Streeter was joined Monday by Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Rafael Streeter, her son who followed in his father’s footsteps and became a law enforcement officer.

“He had an amazing legacy on how he treated people. He was well respected and I wanted to emulate him,” he said.

K-9 Streeter has more training before he hits the streets, but his handler, Deputy Kevin Stimmell, said it will be a special moment when he does.

“It’s an amazing honor, just to keep his father’s legacy alive and her husband’s legacy alive. To continue to be able to do what he loved to do,” Stimmell said. “From everyone I’ve talked to, he loved this job. It’s a little bit of pressure wanting to live up to the name but definitely a huge honor.”