ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Thursday afternoon, according to their Facebook page.

Deputies responded to a reported robbery at the Pen Air Credit Union on Saufley Field around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to ECSO, the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Those with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620.

