ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida need your help finding a missing 66-year-old man. Mitchell Peters was last seen Saturday in the 10000-block of Bristol Park Road. A Facebook post says he may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on where he might be you’re asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620. The post did not specify what Peters might have been wearing when he was last seen or a possible direction of travel.

You can see their post here. The sheriff’s office frequently posts about missing person cases and uses its social media platform to highlight older cases as well.