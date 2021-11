ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) needs help finding a missing girl.

Ziyonnia Dale, 14, was last seen on Nov. 17 at the 7000 Block of Truman Ave. in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

Ziyonnia was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie and blue jeans. She is 5 feet four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair, according to the post.

If you have any information, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620