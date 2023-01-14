ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy who may be in danger. The sheriff’s office made a Facebook post late Friday night saying they were looking for 14-year-old Donald Reco.

The post says Reco was last seen Friday 4100-block of West Navy Blvd wearing a cami jacket, jeans, and a grey backpack. The post says he may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information on where this teenager might be is asked to contact the Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office. The phone number for the sheriff’s office is 850-436-9620.