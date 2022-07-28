Brendon Moon last seen at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 in the area of Highway 29.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said is “missing and endangered,” and was last seen Tuesday afternoon, according to Facebook post from the ECSO.

Brendon Moon was last seen at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 in the area of Highway 29. Deputies said he was wearing a white shirt with work boots and “grey/black/neon green shorts.”

Moon may be in need of medical attention, according to the post. ECSO put out a notice and said the photo of Moon is the only photo provided.

Anyone with information regarding Moon’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.