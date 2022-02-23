ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Noah Isaiah Walls was last seen on Feb. 23 at the 6500-block of North W. Street, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO. Deputies report that Noah was last seen wearing a red plaid jacket and jeans. Noah is 4 feet tall and weighs an estimated 100 pounds, according to the post.

If you have any information about Noah’s whereabouts or any other missing person’s case, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620. To view the ESCO’s Facebook post, click the link here.