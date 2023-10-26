ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Snoop Dogg, Energizer Bunny and Elton John are just some of the things the K9s in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit are dressed up in this Howl-O-Ween.

ECSO is running a K9 costume contest on their Facebook page for their K9s. The contestants include:

Life Guard Maddox

Underdog Buster

Energizer Hura

Snoop Dogg Chase

Kisses From Ray

Super Streeter

Big Bad Wolf Cook

No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy Sadie

“Undercover” Shane

Rocket as Rocketman

Anyone can vote for the costume they like the most by going to the ECSO Facebook page and liking the photo of their K9. Voting ends on Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Halloween.