ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Snoop Dogg, Energizer Bunny and Elton John are just some of the things the K9s in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit are dressed up in this Howl-O-Ween.
ECSO is running a K9 costume contest on their Facebook page for their K9s. The contestants include:
Life Guard Maddox
Underdog Buster
Energizer Hura
Snoop Dogg Chase
Kisses From Ray
Super Streeter
Big Bad Wolf Cook
No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy Sadie
“Undercover” Shane
Rocket as Rocketman
Anyone can vote for the costume they like the most by going to the ECSO Facebook page and liking the photo of their K9. Voting ends on Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Halloween.