ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an apparent murder-suicide occurred in Cantonment Tuesday night.

According to the ECSO, deputies responded to a home on Joshua Drive in reference to a shots fired call. Deputies found one man and one woman, who were both shot dead in the home.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a murder-suicide.