ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was shot on Blount Street near R Street in Escambia County on Monday afternoon, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was shot one time around 3:45 p.m., according to the ECSO. He was treated on the scene and sent to a nearby hospital.

There’s no update on the man’s condition, as of Monday evening.

There also are no suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

