ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway.

According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street.

A man allegedly approached another man and pulled a gun. He demanded cash before he left the scene.