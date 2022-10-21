ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway.
According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street.
A man allegedly approached another man and pulled a gun. He demanded cash before he left the scene.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
