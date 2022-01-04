Escambia County Sheriff’s Office introduces Mental Health Wellness Initiative

Escambia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is introducing a Mental Health Wellness Initiative in the New Year.

ECSO says the program will focus on awareness and training for members of the sheriff’s office on mental health. The coordinator of the program will be the agency’s liaison for area mental health partners.

Col. Mindy Young will be in charge of the new program. Young has a master of science in mental health counseling from Troy University.

Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said, “We cannot understate the value of a well-trained and forward-thinking philosophy regarding employee wellness and agency training.”

The creation of this program allows ECSO to take advantage of opportunities for in-house employee wellness checkups.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories