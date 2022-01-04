Escambia County Sheriff’s Office introduces Mental Health Wellness Initiative

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is introducing a Mental Health Wellness Initiative in the New Year.

ECSO says the program will focus on awareness and training for members of the sheriff’s office on mental health. The coordinator of the program will be the agency’s liaison for area mental health partners.

Col. Mindy Young will be in charge of the new program. Young has a master of science in mental health counseling from Troy University.

Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said, “We cannot understate the value of a well-trained and forward-thinking philosophy regarding employee wellness and agency training.”

The creation of this program allows ECSO to take advantage of opportunities for in-house employee wellness checkups.