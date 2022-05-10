ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the felon that became their top priority has been caught.

On Thursday, May 5, deputies were on the lookout for Bunny Brown III who had warrants for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, and possession of a controlled substance. Brown ran from deputies early on Thursday and got away.

ECSO said the determination to catch Brown was a high priority and later in the day Brown was spotted by deputies in a white 2013 Buick Lacrosse. Deputies pulled in behind the Buick as Brown got out and ran on foot.

Brown took off hopping fences, through yards both front and back, and ran and hid several times. The path Brown took is now known as the “Bunny Trail” by ECSO. After a 30-minute chase, Brown was captured.

Brown had 15 previous felony convictions, this is now his 16th. Brown is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard to personal safety to persons or property, knowingly driving while license suspended, resisting arrest without violence, possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.