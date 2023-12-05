ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery and aggravated assault took place at a gas station on the 4500th block of W Street on Nov. 19. Deputies were able to access security camera footage of who they said was the suspect.

The man is seen wearing a beige hat, a blue jacket and orange and black pants. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

