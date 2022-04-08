ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The month of April is Autism Awareness Month and Escambia County is reminding citizens of its Autism Decal Program. According to a Facebook post by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the program was launched in September 2021.

ECSO says the office is providing the decals at no charge. The decal which states “Occupant with Autism” can be placed on the rear window of a vehicle or window near a front door of a home. The decal tells first responders that the vehicle or home may have someone with Autism inside and to approach the situation according to their Autism training.

If you wish to participate in this program and request a sticker click here. You do not have to place the decal on your home, by filling out the form to request a sticker your home will be flagged by ECSO’s system, which will still notify first responders.