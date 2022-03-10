MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest caught on camera breaking into a business.

ECSO posted on Facebook that the business was burglarized on Feb 20 on the 700 block of New Warrington Road. The photos in the post are that of a white male wearing a gray hoodie. ECSO claims he used a cinder block to break the front window of the business.

ECSO says if you recognize the individual in the photos to either call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.