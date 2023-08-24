ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Concerns are rising over what security measures are in place at Mugs & Jugs bar on Scenic Highway following Wednesday morning’s deadly shooting.

Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office say 25-year-old Tierra Binion was shot to death after a fight started inside the bar and escalated outside the business.

Deputies later arrested Christian Ketchup, who is charged with the murder of Binion, and charged Rachel DeRise with battery in connection to the incident.

Deputies also responded to Mugs & Jugs earlier this week for a stabbing. That incident was ruled self defense.

However, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said prior to these incidents, they haven’t seem many problems at the bar.

“We look at all these establishments if they’re a drain on our resources, and I can’t say they’re a greater drain than some other places in Escambia County,” Simmons said.

Simmons encouraged the owners of any establishment to look into additional security.

“My suggestion to anyone that has an establishment would be to concern yourself with security,” Simmons said. “Whether you hire an off duty deputy, whether you hire an off duty police officer, or whether you hire security guards of some sort I would suggest you do that. If you’re expecting large crowds, large crowds sometimes can unfortunately lead to arguments, and it’s always good to be on the safe side.”

The bar’s management took to Facebook Wednesday to say that they sympathize with people concerned about the recent violence, and that they are working with law enforcement.