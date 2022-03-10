PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School District has announced the registration for the 2022-23 kindergarten school year will open April 4.

ECSD says all families are encouraged to enroll their children early this year for kindergarten. The 2022-23 school year begins on August 10. Beginning on April 4, parents or guardians of students reaching the age of five years old by September 1 are eligible to register their students to attend kindergarten either at the school of their residence or at one of the District’s choice schools.

ECSD says students wishing to attend the school for which they are residentially zoned can register directly at the school after completing the Focus Registration application on the school website. If you wish to take advantage of School Choice you can apply directly in the School Choice Office or on the school district website after completing the new student registration process. Once the Choice school is approved, parents or guardians can register at the approved choice school.

You will need the following documents taken to the school at the time of registration:

Birth Certificate

Proof of Residency (Utility bill or lease)

Immunization Record

Physical (or appointment card for upcoming physical)

For further information or help with the new student registration process, you can visit the district website or call 850-469-5580.