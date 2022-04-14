PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials have sent a reminder out about the Regional Roundup cleanup that will be held on Saturday, April 23. The Regional Roundup will be held at the Jim Bailey Middle School on Bauer Road.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and provides Escambia County residents the opportunity to properly dispose of electronics and household hazardous waste, including four tires per vehicle free of charge. This event is only available to Escambia County residents, proof of Escambia County residency is required, which can be shown with a driver’s license, power bill, or voter registration card. Only residential waste will be collected, no commercial waste allowed.

When participating in the Regional Roundup Escambia County officials ask you to follow the following requests:

follow onsite staff guidance on flow or traffic to allow proper work crew distancing.

stay inside your vehicle during the even process while onsite, staff will unload for you

if possible bring items in the trunk, rear cargo area, or truck bed for staff’s easy access and offloading

bring and wear personal protective equipment as needed from home, staff will wear PPE but are not able to supply PPE for participants.

Items that will be accepted are as follows:

Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards, and mice)

Printers and copiers

TVs and remotes

DVD players

Gaming systems

Fax Machines

Stereo systems

Cell Phones and telephones

Paint (up to 20 gallons)

Fuel (up to 10 gallons)

Waste oil (up to 5 gallons)

Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)

Tires (four per vehicle)

Antifreeze

Oil filters

Lubricants and greases

Solvents

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc)

Auto, marine, and motorcycle batteries

Propane Bottles

Pool cleaners

Household cleaners

Items that will not be accepted are as follows:

Commercial waste

Electronics that have been gutted

Appliances, including fans and air conditioners

household garbage

Yard debris or limbs

Scrap metal

Medical Waste

Medications

Furniture and mattresses

Building Materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall, or lumber)

Hard to Dispose of items or HHW items can cause injury if handled improperly. These items will usually have a warning or cautionary statement on the label such as:

flammable

corrosive

poisonous or toxic

HHW items include swimming pool chemicals, cleaners, drain openers, paint and paint products, fuels, gases, lawn and garden chemicals, aerosol cans, and automotive repair and maintenance products.