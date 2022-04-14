PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials have sent a reminder out about the Regional Roundup cleanup that will be held on Saturday, April 23. The Regional Roundup will be held at the Jim Bailey Middle School on Bauer Road.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and provides Escambia County residents the opportunity to properly dispose of electronics and household hazardous waste, including four tires per vehicle free of charge. This event is only available to Escambia County residents, proof of Escambia County residency is required, which can be shown with a driver’s license, power bill, or voter registration card. Only residential waste will be collected, no commercial waste allowed.
When participating in the Regional Roundup Escambia County officials ask you to follow the following requests:
- follow onsite staff guidance on flow or traffic to allow proper work crew distancing.
- stay inside your vehicle during the even process while onsite, staff will unload for you
- if possible bring items in the trunk, rear cargo area, or truck bed for staff’s easy access and offloading
- bring and wear personal protective equipment as needed from home, staff will wear PPE but are not able to supply PPE for participants.
Items that will be accepted are as follows:
- Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards, and mice)
- Printers and copiers
- TVs and remotes
- DVD players
- Gaming systems
- Fax Machines
- Stereo systems
- Cell Phones and telephones
- Paint (up to 20 gallons)
- Fuel (up to 10 gallons)
- Waste oil (up to 5 gallons)
- Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)
- Tires (four per vehicle)
- Antifreeze
- Oil filters
- Lubricants and greases
- Solvents
- Pesticides
- Fertilizers
- Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc)
- Auto, marine, and motorcycle batteries
- Propane Bottles
- Pool cleaners
- Household cleaners
Items that will not be accepted are as follows:
- Commercial waste
- Electronics that have been gutted
- Appliances, including fans and air conditioners
- household garbage
- Yard debris or limbs
- Scrap metal
- Medical Waste
- Medications
- Furniture and mattresses
- Building Materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall, or lumber)
Hard to Dispose of items or HHW items can cause injury if handled improperly. These items will usually have a warning or cautionary statement on the label such as:
- flammable
- corrosive
- poisonous or toxic
HHW items include swimming pool chemicals, cleaners, drain openers, paint and paint products, fuels, gases, lawn and garden chemicals, aerosol cans, and automotive repair and maintenance products.