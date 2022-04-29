PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The next Regional Roundup in Escambia County has been scheduled for mid-May according to Escambia County Officials.

In a press release officials said the Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup on Saturday, May 21. This roundup will begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon. You can bring your unwanted rubbish to Naval Hospital on W Highway 98. Once more this is a drive-thru disposal.

Items you can dispose of include:

Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)

Printers and copiers

TVs and remotes

DVD players

Gaming systems

Fax machines

Stereo systems

Cell phones and telephones

Paint (up to 20 gallons)

Fuel (up to 10 gallons)

Waste oil (up to five gallons)

Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)

Tires (up to four per vehicle)

Antifreeze

Oil filters

Lubricants and greases

Solvents

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)

Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries

Propane bottles

Pool cleaners

Household cleaners

Items that will not be accepted include:

Commercial waste

Electronics that have been gutted

Appliances, including fans and air conditioners

Household garbage

Yard debris or limbs

Scrap metal

Medical waste

Medications

Furniture and mattresses

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

Officials ask you to follow onsite staff guidance on the flow of traffic to allow proper work crew distancing, to stay inside your vehicle during the process (staff will unload for you), if possible bring items in a truck bed, rear cargo area, or trunk for quick staff unloading, and bring your own PPE this will not be provided to the public.