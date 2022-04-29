PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The next Regional Roundup in Escambia County has been scheduled for mid-May according to Escambia County Officials.
In a press release officials said the Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup on Saturday, May 21. This roundup will begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon. You can bring your unwanted rubbish to Naval Hospital on W Highway 98. Once more this is a drive-thru disposal.
Items you can dispose of include:
- Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)
- Printers and copiers
- TVs and remotes
- DVD players
- Gaming systems
- Fax machines
- Stereo systems
- Cell phones and telephones
- Paint (up to 20 gallons)
- Fuel (up to 10 gallons)
- Waste oil (up to five gallons)
- Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)
- Tires (up to four per vehicle)
- Antifreeze
- Oil filters
- Lubricants and greases
- Solvents
- Pesticides
- Fertilizers
- Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)
- Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries
- Propane bottles
- Pool cleaners
- Household cleaners
Items that will not be accepted include:
- Commercial waste
- Electronics that have been gutted
- Appliances, including fans and air conditioners
- Household garbage
- Yard debris or limbs
- Scrap metal
- Medical waste
- Medications
- Furniture and mattresses
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
Officials ask you to follow onsite staff guidance on the flow of traffic to allow proper work crew distancing, to stay inside your vehicle during the process (staff will unload for you), if possible bring items in a truck bed, rear cargo area, or trunk for quick staff unloading, and bring your own PPE this will not be provided to the public.