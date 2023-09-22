ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — More than a month into the school year, Escambia County Public Schools is looking for about 20 classroom teachers, 12 ESE teachers and 15 bus drivers district-wide.

The district said the openings are at all levels, but the greatest need is at the elementary level.

They said the number of open positions is not out of the ordinary, but like other fields, the education field has had a greater need for workers since COVID.

“I think the pandemic was one thing because it opened up a lot of opportunities for people who would prefer to work remotely, stay at home for various reasons and they could do that,” said Melia Adams, the district’s Director of Human Resource Services. “I also think that a lot of people see there are just other opportunities outside of teaching.”

However, ECPS wants people to know that it’s not too late to become an educator.

“Often times people think they have to have a degree in the educational setting and that’s not true. We actually look at persons that have a bachelor’s degree to see what their bachelor’s degree is in and what their desire is to teach, and then we go through the certification requirements,” said Adams.

The district is offering incentives like benefits, and their employee wellness clinic is staffed with physicians, physician assistants and nurses.

They’re encouraging anyone interested in applying to check out their website.