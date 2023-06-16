“Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations,” the release read

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is providing free sand at eight locations for residents facing flood risks Friday, according to a release.

Residents can get sand until it runs out at the following locations listed in the release:

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, (sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street)

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Map provided by Escambia County, FL

Sandbags and shovels will not be provided at the sites, the county said.