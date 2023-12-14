ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Five parks in Escambia County have received new playgrounds from the Parks and Recreation organization.

All of the new playgrounds have replaced outdated playground equipment, except for one of the parks, which did not have a playground.

New playgrounds were installed at

Aero Vista Park

Avondale Park

Escambia County Extension Services

O’Connor-Colling Community Park

Lexington Terrace Park

Four more playgrounds will be added to parks in 2024 including:

Garcon Bayou Nature Park

Harvester Homes I

Lakewood Park

Westernmark Park

“We are always working on ways to improve our overall park experience for Escambia County residents and visitors, and providing quality playgrounds for children and families to enjoy is an essential part of that goal,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said.

“These new playgrounds have already been well-used this year, and I’m excited to continue making improvements to parks and playgrounds throughout the county in 2024 and beyond.”