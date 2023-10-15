PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Parks and Recreation recently completed work on a new two-story facility at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

The facility will serve as additional locker room space for the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament that starts Oct. 29 and other sporting events.

LOCATION:

Escambia County Parks and Recreation and Pensacola Sports will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The new locker room facility at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park (Escambia County). The new locker room facility at Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park (Escambia County). The outdoor second floor deck of the new locker room facility (Escambia County). Drone shot of Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park during the 2022 SEC Soccer Tournament (Escambia County). Georgia’s goalie makes a save against Tennessee in the 2022 SEC Soccer Tournament (Escambia County).

According to Escambia County, the facility “features restrooms and showers for team sports use, an open space with sliding walls on the first floor, and meeting and office spaces on the second floor. The open space on the first floor will be available for rent and can be used for meetings, birthday parties and other events.”

“We have an incredible team in our Parks department who understand the value recreation brings to our quality of life in Escambia County,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said. “Contractors and our staff have worked hard to finish this new building in time for the 2023 SEC tournament, and I am incredibly proud we could meet this timeline.

“Additionally, we have made improvements to our soccer turf that will not only fit the needs of the elite athletes in the Southeastern Conference but will also benefit the local soccer players along with our local colleges.

“Last, we certainly want to thank Pensacola Sports for their continued teamwork in bringing this level of events to Escambia County. This could not be done without their support. We can’t wait for the 2023 second edition of the SEC Soccer Tournament, beginning October 29.”