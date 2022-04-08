PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials announced that their offices will be closed on Good Friday, April 15.
The press release announced that the following offices will be closed in observation of Good Friday:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including West Florida Public Libraries
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Waste Services Adminstration
- Supervisor of Elections Office
- ECAT administrative offices
Officials said there are a few things you should take note of:
- The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours on Friday, April 15
- ECAT buses and trolleys will operate regular service Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16. Buses and trolleys will not run Easter Sunday
- The Department of Animal Warfare will resume normal hours Saturday, April 16
- West Florida Public Libraries will resume closed on Saturday, April 16 and reopen Monday, April 18 at normal time