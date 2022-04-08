PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials announced that their offices will be closed on Good Friday, April 15.

The press release announced that the following offices will be closed in observation of Good Friday:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including West Florida Public Libraries

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Adminstration

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices

Officials said there are a few things you should take note of: