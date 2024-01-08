ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — Escambia County is offering sand to residents living in flood-prone areas ahead of the severe weather threat Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The sand is available to those residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations:

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street)

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

“When laid properly, sandbags can be an effective tool for flooding from a rain event, but not for storm surge”, the county said in a release. “For more information on how to make and use sandbags, visit the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (www.flash.org).”