CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Officials announced they will be offering free paint at the Perdido Landfill each Thursday.

The Programs Division of the Escambia County Waste Services Department will offer free paint every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The latex paint is screened twice, re-blended, and put into five-gallon buckets.

This paint provided by the county is safe for both inside and outside use.

For additional information and colour availability, you can call 850-937-2160. Currently, these paints come in a variety of colours, including creamy white, blue, or green.

