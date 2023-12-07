ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And one of the best holiday traditions is picking out your very own Christmas tree.

“I’m looking for a really full, 6-foot or more tree for Christmas,” Beth Kilmer, who was shopping for her tree, said.

Nurseries across Escambia County are working to bring in Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes and price points.

“We’re super excited about the quality we have this year as well as the variety,” Kris Folsom of Bailey’s Produce and Nursery said.

But this year, at Pensacola Seed and Garden, they said they’ve had some issues bringing in their typical supply.

“Sales aren’t at the peak like they were the last couple years,” Larry Morris of Pensacola Seed & Garden said. “I mean we’re still selling quite a few trees, but there’s still a problem of getting exactly what trees you want, so we’ve had to make some substitutions on our order to get our truckload of trees.”

They say it’s also had an impact on pricing.

“Inflation hit the price of trees,” Morris said. “The trees are a little more expensive, so therefore they’re moving a little slower than usual.”

At Baileys Produce & Nursery, they brought in over 3,000 Christmas trees this season and began selling on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’ve actually had a spectacular season,” Folsom said. “We were able to get more trees and better trees than we had even envisioned.”

They said they’re down to about 600 trees.

But they’re all putting in the work to make sure everyone can take home the perfect tree no matter what you’re looking for.

At Pensacola Seed & Garden, they even have trees of all colors.

“It’s a material called flocking,” Morris said. “It looks like snow. We’ve been doing that for over 20 years, and in the Pensacola market, we do that. The last few years we’ve been doing more color trees, red, pink, blue, black.”