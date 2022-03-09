ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man is the lucky winner of a big-time prize.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday afternoon Ryan Martin, 27, had claimed a $1 million prize from the lottery’s new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off Game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Martin chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, according to a news release from the Florida lottery.

“After winning on a few tickets last week, I decided to pick up another one on my way home from work,” said Martin. “I was in total shock when I saw that I had won $1 million and immediately called my wife to tell her the good news!”

Martin bought his winning ticket from the Nine Mile Raceway, located at 701 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, “the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game,” according to the Florida Lottery. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.