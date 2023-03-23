ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Andrew Vetters was sentenced to six years in Florida’s Department of Corrections followed by four years of supervision for animal cruelty charges.

According to the state attorney’s office, Vetters was entering his roommate’s private bedroom without her permission and abusing her dog, in March 2022.

“The abuse was captured on a camera and the disturbing footage depicted the defendant as he violently beat the small dog on several occasions.” The state attorney’s office said in a release.

Vetters was charged with two counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Trespass.

Vetters plead no contest to the charges in December.

The investigation was conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County Animal Control.

