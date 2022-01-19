Escambia County launches neighborhood cleanup web app

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has launched a neighborhood web app to help people locate all 2022 neighborhood cleanups.

The app is an interactive map and can be accessed here.

The map will allow citizens of Escambia County to enter their address in a search box to identify the cleanup area they are located in.

Escambia County residents can click on the map and see information from a neighborhood cleanup including final results. The areas are color-coded and outline the neighborhoods and their scheduled cleanup dates for 2022.

Neighborhood cleanup allows residents to leave yard debris, household waste, and other items on the curb to be disposed of by Escambia County and partnering agencies free of charge.

The cleanups are a part of the county’s ongoing effort to help keep local neighborhoods and communities clean and safe.