Escambia County K-9 Unit teams up with ‘Whoville Police Department’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit has teamed up with the ‘Whoville Police Department’ in order to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas.

The K-9s are all dressed up in their reindeer gear for the holiday season in a post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The ECSO K-9 Unit consists of 12 handlers and dogs who are trained to ensure the safety of the Escambia County citizens. Each handler and dog are part of an intense training program prior to them being assigned to patrol.

Each handler has to complete a 400 hour course with their K-9 upon entering the unit. After the completion of the course, the handlers have to obtain a state certification and certification through the United States Police Canine Association.