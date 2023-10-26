PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has invested millions of dollars in the Brownsville neighborhood with improvements to things like roads, sidewalks, playgrounds and soon a new library.

These additions are improvements that Escambia County District 3 Commissioner Lumon May wants to bring hope to residents.

“It’s one of those forgotten neighborhoods but in my opinion, it’s one of the most diverse and quite frankly it’s the foundation of Escambia County in Brownsville,” said May.

Since June, the county has resurfaced more than seven miles of roads and put in more than four miles of new sidewalks, for a cost of about $6.45 million.

The county also purchased the old Masonic Lodge building on De Soto Street to create a new library by 2025. They have also added a new playground and exercise equipment at the Brownsville Community Center Park.

They’re improvements that haven’t gone unnoticed by residents like Eric Smith.

“So far the big thing is the sidewalks. It’s been fantastic it’s really cleaned the area up,” said Smith. “I don’t have a car so I walk a lot and it’s just a lot safer having the sidewalks in place.”

Smith said he would like to see more done to help the homeless.

“Get these people off the streets and get them somewhere where they can grow, develop and heal from past illnesses or whatever. Just give them a place where they can belong,” said Smith.

Commissioner May said he and other officials are working to address the homeless issue.

“One of the things that I believe is that we got to continue to create economic development and create job opportunities so people don’t become homeless. So people can afford to live in a decent place,” said May.