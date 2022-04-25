ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a school bus driver crashed into a sedan on Monday, April 25.

The school bus and the white sedan were traveling north on County Road 97A when the sedan stopped for traffic. The school bus driver didn’t realize the sedan stopped and crashed into it.

FHP said both vehicles were able to safely pull over into a nearby parking lot. Neither of the vehicles had passengers inside them.

The bus driver was cited for no proof of insurance, driving a commercial motor vehicle without the appropriate endorsement and careless driving.