ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County, Fla. Public School Office of Community Involvement has announced the ‘Top 10 Teachers of the Year’ nominees.

The nominated teachers will compete for the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.

The nominees are:

Teacher Name School Candice Blackburn Molino Park Elementary School Juanita Bordelon Booker T Washington High School Priteyia Olge Brannon C.A. Weis Elementary School Tammy Jo Dublin Hope Horizon Mark Goolsby Ferry Pass Elementary School Jessica Lenhart Brown Barge Middle School Cassi McGee Pine Meadow Elementary School Angela Rose Ransom Middle School Jennifer Smith Kingsfield Elementary School Rionna Wages Lipscomb Elementary School

ECPS will announce information on the Teacher of the Year awards ceremony later in the week.

