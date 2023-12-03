ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County, Fla. Public School Office of Community Involvement has announced the ‘Top 10 Teachers of the Year’ nominees.

The nominated teachers will compete for the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.

The nominees are:

Teacher NameSchool
Candice BlackburnMolino Park Elementary School
Juanita BordelonBooker T Washington High School
Priteyia Olge BrannonC.A. Weis Elementary School
Tammy Jo DublinHope Horizon
Mark GoolsbyFerry Pass Elementary School
Jessica LenhartBrown Barge Middle School
Cassi McGeePine Meadow Elementary School
Angela RoseRansom Middle School
Jennifer SmithKingsfield Elementary School
Rionna WagesLipscomb Elementary School

ECPS will announce information on the Teacher of the Year awards ceremony later in the week.

