ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue shared on Facebook they managed to save a cat that got itself stuck between a water heater and the wall.

Around 6:24 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 unit E6 responded to an animal rescue call regarding a cat trapped. The E6 crew managed to rescue the cat.

Unit E6 was able to get the cat free by slightly maneuvering the space heater and lifting the cat between the water lines. A simple up-and-out maneuver.

Thankfully there were no burns or injuries to the cat.

These photos provided by ECFR show how the cat was saved.