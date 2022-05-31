ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire that made the home “untenable” on Saturday, May 28.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the front door and when they went inside, they found a fire. The fire was under control by 12:50 a.m. The damages that the mobile home sustained made the home untenable.

Officials with ECFR said there were no injuries or fatalities. Through an investigation, firefighters determined the fire started due to a faulty electrical wire. The fire occurred on the 5400 block of Deerwood Road, near Mobile Highway.