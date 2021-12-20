Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to house fire in Pensacola Sunday night

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Pensacola Sunday night.

ECFR responded with seven units to the 200 block of Omega Court around 10:35 p.m. to a house fire.

Upon arrival, Fire Rescue Unit E11 witnessed a single-story home with heavy fire in the front of the home. The units attacked the fire, limiting fire damage to the front of the home, while other sections of the home suffered smoke damage.

ECFR says with repairs the home can be reoccupied.

There were no injuries reported, but the homeowner has been displaced.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced resident.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be an electrical failure in the living room.