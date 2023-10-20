ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters from Escambia County Rescue are being recognized for their heroic acts during a fire on Calais Lane.

When firefighters responded to the home on Oct. 7, they were told everyone in the home had gotten out.

Even still, responding crews including Escambia County Fire Rescue’s Ladder 12 did a thorough search of the home and realized that wasn’t the case and saved a life in the process.

“Out of 35,000 documented rescues, it’s only 3% of the time when somebody reports that everybody’s out that somebody’s still in there,” Battalion Chief Curt Isakson said. “But even at 3%, Escambia County Fire Rescue rose to the occasion. The gentleman, the members of Escambia County Fire Rescue standing behind me didn’t look at it at only 3%. They looked at it as a calling, a passion, a drive, a mission that was established 23 years ago when we created Escambia County Fire Rescue.”

The rescue also comes during fire prevention month, and officials are urging people to check their smoke detectors.

Chief Isakson said in his career, he’s seen over 50 people die in house fires. He believes the common denominator in all of those deaths was the lack of a working smoke detector.

“If those people would have had an operational smoke detector that number would not exist, Chief Isakson said.

If you do not have a working smoke detector, Escambia County Fire Rescue said to dial 595-HERO, and a smoke detector will be delivered and installed for you.