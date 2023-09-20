PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue sent eight units to a multi-residential structure fire that occurred at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday on the 4600 block of Twin Oaks Drive, according to an ECFR Facebook post.

When ECFR units arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from an apartment unit. They located the fire and applied water to limit damage to the apartment’s kitchen.

ECFR said the fire was caused by an unattended item on the stovetop in the apartment after investigating.

The American Red Cross assisted those displaced by the fire.

According to an ECFR Facebook post, “the apartment can be tenable again with repairs,” and there were no injuries or deaths.