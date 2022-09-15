Escambia County Fire Rescue is looking for firefighters to join one of their 21 stations throughout the county.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue is looking for firefighters to join one of their 21 stations throughout the county.

Certified firefighters will earn a $2,000 sign-on bonus and a minimum salary of $41,698. Those looking to start their career can join as a fire cadet, and take part in academic and in-the-field training.

The decision to look for more firefighters comes on the heels of the rapidly growing community.

According to the 2020 Census, Escambia County has grown by almost 25,000 residents since 2010. While official numbers have not been updated in the last two years, the area has continued to expand.

Escambia County Fire Rescue is looking for someone with “integrity and character,” said Deputy Chief Paul Williams. “Someone that’s looking to make this a long term career.”

Escambia County Fire Rescue works with a diverse range of responses including protecting the barrier island, suburban and rural areas.

Those who join the team receive will receive a number of benefits including insurance options, Florida retirement and paid time off.