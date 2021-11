PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue will host their annual Turkey Fry Demo on Wednesday, Nov 17.

ECFR will demonstrate what not to do when deep-frying your turkey for Thanksgiving.

The event will take place in the additional parking lot of the Escambia County Public Safety building and begin at 11 a.m.

Each year hundreds of people suffer fire-related injuries and cause millions of dollars in property loss because of improper turkey frying.