Escambia County, Fla. (WKRG) — With many expected to set off fireworks to ring in the New Year, Escambia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Curt Isakson is encouraging residents to use extra precautions.

“The biggest issue I’ve seen in my career, is after the fireworks are over, them putting them in a trash can close to the side of a house and an hour or two three hours later catching the side of the house on fire, extending up to the attic and catches houses on fire.” Said Chief Isakson.

In 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis passed a law that permitted the use of fireworks in the State of Florida during designated holidays, including New Year’s Eve.

“With it being legal, to use more of the explosive type just making sure, not just an adults using the fireworks but that they’ve read the package they understand the dangers.” Said Chief Isakson.

Escambia County Fire rescue officials say the number of residential structure fires have increased during holidays that are celebrated with fireworks.

After you light fireworks, it’s highly recommended to soak them in water. However, if you are going to dispose of them in the trashcan, make sure it’s away from your home, as the flame can smolder for hours.

Officials also warn about the dangers of using sparkles. According to the National Fire Protection Agency sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries.

“Once they’re over three quarters used, just put them in the water. Don’t try to get every little bit out of it. Use the sparklers up to maybe three quarters and just get a new sparkler out. Just common sense really just basic, and the real deal is adult supervision of young kids.” Said Chief Isakson.