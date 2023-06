ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Chief Jason Catrambone has submitted his resignation, according to the County.

Catrambone took the role of Fire Chief in June of 2021, after serving as the fire chief for the City of Williston, North Dakota.

According to the County, they are currently in the process of selecting the interim Fire Chief. They will announce when the person has been named at a later time.

Chief Catrambone’s last day will be September 21, 2023.