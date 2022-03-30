PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Emergency managers in Northwest Florida are preparing for the threat of severe weather overnight.

Escambia County’s emergency operation center won’t be fully activated Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but officials say they are prepared to respond.

“We’re just expecting strong winds, straight-line winds. High surf. 9-12 feet,” Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said Wednesday morning. “We’re more worried about the straight-line winds — up to 80 miles per hour is what we’ve been told.”

Possible tornados are also a big concern. Extra emergency staff and crews will be on hand monitoring the storms overnight, Gilmore said.

“They’ll be in a room tonight throughout the event. We have upstaffed our emergency services to include our EMS and fire departments,” Gilmore said. “We have additional manpower on because this is kind of a reactive thing. We don’t know if or when it will hit.”

The severe weather is expected to make its way through Northwest Florida late Wednesday night and clear out around 6 a.m. Thursday. Officials are urging residents to take precautions now.

“Have your safe zone picked out. If you’re uncertain about your home, go to a friends house,” Gilmore said. “Go somewhere you can feel safe staying over the night. We don’t know if a tornado is going to drop out or where it is going to drop out, so go ahead and be in a safe spot.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated as the storm moves through.