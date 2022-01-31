ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a car accident on Monday, Jan. 31 around 9:45 a.m.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the deputy was traveling southbound on US Hwy. 29 in the inside lane. The other vehicle, a red Nissan Altima driven by a 19-year-old man was traveling in the outside lane.

When the driver of the Altima tried to change lanes, he allegedly drove directly into the path of the ECSO patrol car.

No one in either vehicle was injured and both cars had minimal damage, according to the press release.