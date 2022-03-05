ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Due to a wildfire that started Friday in Bay County, officials in Escambia County have sent out their mobile command center to assist in the firefighting efforts.

The command center, “THOR,” offers 1,000 square feet of working space. According to a news release from Escambia County, the center is equipped with a 44-kilowatt generator with 72 hours’ worth of fuel. There are also 5-ton air conditioning units. The command center can be used as an office space, as it has printers, scanners, office supplies, a minifridge, and a microwave.

The last time the mobile command center was deployed was in July 2021 after the tragic Surfside condo collapse which killed 98 people.